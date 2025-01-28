Left Menu

Unintended Panic: Jodhpur Flight Incident Causes Alarm

A passenger mistakenly pressed the panic button on a flight in Jodhpur, leading to a brief chaos. Siraj Kidwai, the individual involved, was briefly detained but later released after authorities deemed the act unintentional. The incident delayed the flight by 20 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:00 IST
Unintended Panic: Jodhpur Flight Incident Causes Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense scenario unfolded at Jodhpur airport as a passenger mistakenly pressed the panic button on a scheduled flight to Bengaluru, causing alarm among crew and authorities on Tuesday morning.

Identified as Siraj Kidwai, a bank officer, the passenger inadvertently triggered the alarm during a routine pre-flight briefing, leading airport police to detain him for questioning. Kidwai, who missed his flight, was released after confirming that there was no malicious intent behind his actions, according to Station House Officer (Airport) Suresh Chaudhary.

The incident delayed the flight 6E-603 by 20 minutes, but authorities confirmed no suspicious motivations, easing the concerns of passengers and crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025