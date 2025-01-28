Unintended Panic: Jodhpur Flight Incident Causes Alarm

A tense scenario unfolded at Jodhpur airport as a passenger mistakenly pressed the panic button on a scheduled flight to Bengaluru, causing alarm among crew and authorities on Tuesday morning.

Identified as Siraj Kidwai, a bank officer, the passenger inadvertently triggered the alarm during a routine pre-flight briefing, leading airport police to detain him for questioning. Kidwai, who missed his flight, was released after confirming that there was no malicious intent behind his actions, according to Station House Officer (Airport) Suresh Chaudhary.

The incident delayed the flight 6E-603 by 20 minutes, but authorities confirmed no suspicious motivations, easing the concerns of passengers and crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)