Jharkhand Aims for Youth Employment in 2025-26 Budget

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has declared that the upcoming 2025-26 state budget will prioritize employment generation for youths. This focus, he claims, is crucial in the current scenario, addressing widespread job dissatisfaction.

The state assembly's budget session, set from February 24 to March 27, will see the budget being presented on March 3. During a pre-budget meeting attended by top officials and experts, Soren stressed the need to harness job opportunities for the youth, integrating expert advice into the fiscal plan.

This budget is the first under Soren's administration after the JMM-led alliance's electoral victory. While acknowledging Jharkhand's mineral wealth, Soren highlighted the state's economic contributions and challenges. He assured citizens there won't be additional financial burdens, as the state aims to tap into internal resources for success.

