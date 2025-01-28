Left Menu

Jharkhand Aims for Youth Employment in 2025-26 Budget

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the 2025-26 state budget will focus on creating employment opportunities for youth. During a pre-budget consultation, Soren emphasized the importance of jobs and self-employment. Despite challenges, the state aims to incorporate expert suggestions and manage resources without burdening citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:17 IST
Jharkhand Aims for Youth Employment in 2025-26 Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has declared that the upcoming 2025-26 state budget will prioritize employment generation for youths. This focus, he claims, is crucial in the current scenario, addressing widespread job dissatisfaction.

The state assembly's budget session, set from February 24 to March 27, will see the budget being presented on March 3. During a pre-budget meeting attended by top officials and experts, Soren stressed the need to harness job opportunities for the youth, integrating expert advice into the fiscal plan.

This budget is the first under Soren's administration after the JMM-led alliance's electoral victory. While acknowledging Jharkhand's mineral wealth, Soren highlighted the state's economic contributions and challenges. He assured citizens there won't be additional financial burdens, as the state aims to tap into internal resources for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025