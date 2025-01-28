Invest Karnataka 2025: Paving the Path for Innovation and Growth

The upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 set for February in Bengaluru focuses on drawing investments and creating job opportunities within the state, as emphasized by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil.

The event, themed 'Reimagining Growth,' will assert Karnataka's status as a center for technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive economic expansion. A key feature, the 'Future of Innovation Expo,' aims to highlight advancements in electronics, healthcare, space technology, and advanced manufacturing.

In preparation, Minister Patil engaged with top industry leaders, promoting Karnataka's pro-business environment and reinforcing the state's commitment to supporting global partnerships and fostering innovation. Strategic discussions touched on diverse business opportunities, potentially attracting significant investments to Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)