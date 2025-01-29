F-35 Fighter Jet Crash Lands in Alaska: Pilot Ejects Safely

An F-35 fighter jet met with a crash during the landing phase of a training exercise at Alaska's Eielson Air Force Base, leaving the pilot safe after ejecting from the malfunctioning aircraft, according to reports from the Associated Press.

The base's statement detailed significant damage to the aircraft, while confirming the pilot's safe transportation to Bassett Army Hospital. The Air Force has initiated a thorough inquiry to mitigate future risks.

In related defense sector developments, Lockheed Martin, the company behind the F-35, anticipates reduced profitability due to delayed upgrades crucial for the jet's role in the $1.7 trillion F-35 program, as the Pentagon plans to acquire 2,500 jets over coming decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)