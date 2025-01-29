F-35 Fighter Jet Crash Lands in Alaska: Pilot Ejects Safely
An F-35 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. The pilot safely ejected after an in-flight malfunction. The incident caused significant damage to the aircraft. A thorough investigation is underway to prevent future mishaps.
An F-35 fighter jet met with a crash during the landing phase of a training exercise at Alaska's Eielson Air Force Base, leaving the pilot safe after ejecting from the malfunctioning aircraft, according to reports from the Associated Press.
The base's statement detailed significant damage to the aircraft, while confirming the pilot's safe transportation to Bassett Army Hospital. The Air Force has initiated a thorough inquiry to mitigate future risks.
In related defense sector developments, Lockheed Martin, the company behind the F-35, anticipates reduced profitability due to delayed upgrades crucial for the jet's role in the $1.7 trillion F-35 program, as the Pentagon plans to acquire 2,500 jets over coming decades.
