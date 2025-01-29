Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Airplane Fire Averted in South Korea

A South Korean Air Busan Airbus plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport, evacuating 176 people safely before takeoff to Hong Kong. The incident follows a recent Jeju Air crash at Muan Airport, marking a concerning trend in South Korean aviation safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:08 IST
Miraculous Escape: Airplane Fire Averted in South Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A potential disaster was narrowly avoided when a passenger plane operated by Air Busan caught fire on the tarmac of Gimhae International Airport late Tuesday. Officials confirmed that all 176 individuals aboard the flight, including 169 passengers, six crew members, and one engineer, were safely evacuated.

According to a statement by the Transport Ministry, the Airbus A321's rear section ignited as the plane was preparing for departure to Hong Kong. The quick response from emergency personnel, who deployed firefighting units and equipment, ensured the blaze was extinguished within an hour. Three individuals sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process.

This incident marks the second aviation emergency in South Korea in recent weeks, following a tragic crash involving a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, which resulted in numerous fatalities. Both events underscore pressing concerns regarding aviation safety measures in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech, AI, and cloud lead India’s IT M&A boom in 2024: Nasscom report

Decoding nature’s blueprint: Protecting biodiversity with AI

Rethinking AI hallucinations: Unlocking new frontiers in drug discovery

The future of AI-human collaboration: Closing the confidence gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025