Miraculous Escape: Airplane Fire Averted in South Korea

A potential disaster was narrowly avoided when a passenger plane operated by Air Busan caught fire on the tarmac of Gimhae International Airport late Tuesday. Officials confirmed that all 176 individuals aboard the flight, including 169 passengers, six crew members, and one engineer, were safely evacuated.

According to a statement by the Transport Ministry, the Airbus A321's rear section ignited as the plane was preparing for departure to Hong Kong. The quick response from emergency personnel, who deployed firefighting units and equipment, ensured the blaze was extinguished within an hour. Three individuals sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process.

This incident marks the second aviation emergency in South Korea in recent weeks, following a tragic crash involving a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, which resulted in numerous fatalities. Both events underscore pressing concerns regarding aviation safety measures in South Korea.

