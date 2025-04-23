Left Menu

Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Stress Peace as Islamic Principle

Samajwadi MP Zia-ur Rehman Barq and Ajmer Dargah's Syed Zainul Abedin condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting Islam forbids violence against innocents. They demand investigation and accountability, emphasizing the attack's misalignment with Islamic values and calling for introspection within the community to prevent such acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:14 IST
Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Zia-ur Rehman Barq (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur Rehman Barq has expressed deep distress, highlighting that such violence is profoundly against Islamic teachings. Barq stated, 'Not only me, everyone in the country is distressed after what happened in Pahalgam.' He criticized the communal narrative often attributed to such incidents, reinforcing that Islam prohibits harm to innocents.

Barq urged the central government to take responsibility for the intelligence oversight that allowed the attack to occur, stressing the need for a comprehensive investigation. Similarly, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the spiritual leader of Ajmer Dargah, condemned the violence, reiterating that no religion condones the killing of innocents.

The leaders' statements come amid national outrage over the recent terror attack, one of the largest since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked in 2019. In response, security forces have initiated search operations to apprehend those responsible for the attacks. The call for peace remains strong as communities strive to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

