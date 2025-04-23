Jammu and Kashmir Unites Against Terror: Pahalgam Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir government has strongly condemned the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, predominantly tourists. An ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned for the next of kin of each victim, as announced by officials following a special cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

This meeting, set to address the Pahalgam assault, also advised the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to convene a special Legislative Assembly session later this month. According to an official spokesman, the council of ministers expressed deep grief over the heinous attack, highlighting its assault on peace, unity, and democratic values cherished in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to ensure justice and fortify security in solidarity with the victims' families. Efforts to aid those injured and coordinate the safe return of tourists, along with dignified arrangements for the deceased, were highlighted. Additionally, the ministers appealed for unity among all communities in the face of such divisive terrorist actions.

