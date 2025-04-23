Left Menu

India Responds Decisively to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Indian leaders express condolences after the Pahalgam attack that claimed N Ramachandran's life. Kerala CM announces support measures for those affected. In response, India halts the Indus Waters Treaty and restricts Pakistani entry. CCS meeting enforces stringent diplomatic actions against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:13 IST
India Responds Decisively to Pahalgam Terror Attack
Kerala leaders pay last respects to Pahalgam terror attack victim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala, along with BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders, paid their last respects to N Ramachandran, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Kochi, attended by family and close friends.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai condemned the attack as a "shocking, cowardly" act against innocents and expressed confidence in the government's resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, assuring that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would ensure accountability.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief and instructed NORKA Roots to establish a help desk for Keralites in Jammu and Kashmir, providing a toll-free helpline. Security is heightened to find the attackers, with deserted streets reported in the usually lively area.

Meanwhile, India announced significant measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and closure of the Attari checkpost, following a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, significantly reducing diplomatic ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the CCS measures include restricting Pakistani nationals from traveling to India under the SAARC visa Exemption. Key Pakistani diplomats in India are declared persona non grata, with reciprocal reductions planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025