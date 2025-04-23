India Responds Decisively to Pahalgam Terror Attack

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala, along with BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders, paid their last respects to N Ramachandran, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Kochi, attended by family and close friends.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai condemned the attack as a "shocking, cowardly" act against innocents and expressed confidence in the government's resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, assuring that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would ensure accountability.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief and instructed NORKA Roots to establish a help desk for Keralites in Jammu and Kashmir, providing a toll-free helpline. Security is heightened to find the attackers, with deserted streets reported in the usually lively area.

Meanwhile, India announced significant measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and closure of the Attari checkpost, following a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, significantly reducing diplomatic ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the CCS measures include restricting Pakistani nationals from traveling to India under the SAARC visa Exemption. Key Pakistani diplomats in India are declared persona non grata, with reciprocal reductions planned.

