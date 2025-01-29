UKIBC's Strategic Roadmap for Union Budget 2025: FDI, Clean Energy, and Digital Innovation

With the Union Budget 2025 imminent, the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) has articulated its key priorities, highlighting the need for policies that ensure a level playing field for international businesses. This includes capitalizing on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) liberalization, says UKIBC, while also advocating for advancements in manufacturing strategies.

UKIBC CEO Richard McCallum emphasized the significance of a stronger research and innovation framework, particularly through digital solutions for simulated learning in sectors like healthcare. Furthermore, the council urges streamlined tax administration to reduce compliance burdens on businesses and calls for regulatory measures that encourage clean energy and infrastructure development across India.

Anticipating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's forthcoming budget presentation, the council underlined India's economic resilience bolstered by robust domestic demand and political stability. It also expressed optimism over the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which are expected to resume, boosting bilateral trade and economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)