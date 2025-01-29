KRN Heat Exchanger Achieves Record Growth in Q3 FY25 Earnings

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited, a leading player in the manufacture and export of heat exchange solutions, announced stellar growth in its Q3 FY25 financial results. The company recorded a total income of Rs 116.36 crore, representing a year-on-year increase of 73.67%, with EBITDA reaching Rs 15.81 crore, a growth of 34.76%. Notably, net profit also surged by 74.44% to Rs 13.73 crore.

The strategic initiatives and focus on resource efficiency have been pivotal in driving these results, according to Santosh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director. He emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to quality and expansion, underlined by a significant Rs 235.76 crore investment in subsidiary KRN HVAC Products Private Limited, bolstering its market presence within the HVAC&R sector.

Looking ahead, KRN aims to capitalize on the growing demand for energy-efficient and tailored heat exchanger products. The company is poised for further growth, driven by a dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and enhanced manufacturing processes, ensuring adherence to global quality standards for its reliable and durable offerings.

