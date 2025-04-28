Uttar Pradesh's Bold Steps: Terrorism's Last Breath
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya declared the government's intent to eradicate terrorism during an event in Bhadohi. He criticized opposition parties and asserted the BJP's commitment to development, predicting a major victory in the 2027 state elections.
- Country:
- India
In a resolute stance against terrorism, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced on Sunday that the government is determined to eliminate terrorism, which he claimed is on its last legs.
Speaking in Bhadohi, Maurya highlighted the terrorists' attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing not just the loss of life but also the impact on employment in Kashmir. A total of 26 people were tragically killed in this act of terror.
Maurya accused opposition parties, particularly the Congress and Samajwadi Party, of being anti-Ambedkar, criticizing their historical political actions. He assured that the BJP is delivering 'double development' and predicting a sweeping victory in the 2027 state elections with 300 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Haryana Visit to Usher in New Era of Development
Domestic News: U.S. Actions and Intriguing Developments
Himachal Pradesh CM Launches Massive Development Projects in Pangi Valley
Diamantaire Mehul Choksi Arrested: A Key Development in PNB Fraud Case
Key Developments in British Trade and Healthcare