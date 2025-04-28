Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Bold Steps: Terrorism's Last Breath

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya declared the government's intent to eradicate terrorism during an event in Bhadohi. He criticized opposition parties and asserted the BJP's commitment to development, predicting a major victory in the 2027 state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 28-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 00:26 IST
  • India

In a resolute stance against terrorism, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced on Sunday that the government is determined to eliminate terrorism, which he claimed is on its last legs.

Speaking in Bhadohi, Maurya highlighted the terrorists' attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing not just the loss of life but also the impact on employment in Kashmir. A total of 26 people were tragically killed in this act of terror.

Maurya accused opposition parties, particularly the Congress and Samajwadi Party, of being anti-Ambedkar, criticizing their historical political actions. He assured that the BJP is delivering 'double development' and predicting a sweeping victory in the 2027 state elections with 300 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

