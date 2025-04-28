Left Menu

Ecuador's Electoral Controversy: Opposition Challenges Results

Ecuador's opposition party, Citizens' Revolution, has filed an objection to the recent presidential election results after their recount request was denied. Incumbent President Daniel Noboa was declared the winner, with the election authority and OAS validating the results as fraud-free, despite claims of irregularities.

In Ecuador, the Citizens' Revolution party, part of the opposition, has filed another objection against the recent presidential election results. This development occurred late Saturday night, as revealed in a video released by the party.

Earlier, Ecuador's electoral body had rejected a vote recount request from the leftist opposition. Undeterred, the Citizens' Revolution party submitted a new report, highlighting numerous irregularities in the electoral process.

Despite these claims, incumbent President Daniel Noboa has been affirmed as the election winner. Both the election authority and the Organization of American States certified the election process and dismissed allegations of fraud.

