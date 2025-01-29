Left Menu

Ambuja Cements' Record Sales Boost Profits Amid Expansive Growth

Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,620.09 crore for Q3 2024, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The company's consolidated revenue reached Rs 8,415.31 crore, with record sales volumes. Strategic acquisitions and expansions contributed to this impressive growth.

Ambuja Cements Ltd, a major player in the cement industry, revealed an impressive consolidated net profit of Rs 2,620.09 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. This figure represents a significant leap from the Rs 1,090.73 crore net profit it reported a year earlier, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The cement giant also boasted an unprecedented sales volume in the quarter, with a consolidated revenue from operations reaching Rs 8,415.31 crore, up from Rs 8,052.42 crore in the previous year's corresponding period. The company's financial results reflect the impact of acquiring multiple companies, including Sanghi Industries, Penna Industries, and MY Home Industries.

Whole Time Director and CEO Ajay Kapur stressed the company's commitment to innovation and expansion, aiming for a production capacity of over 118 MTPA by FY26. Despite a 2.75% dip in share value on Wednesday to Rs 527.80, Ambuja's strategic growth initiatives, including the expansion of its Sindri, Farakka, and Sankrail units, and addition of limestone reserves, are expected to deliver exceptional stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

