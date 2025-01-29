Madhya Pradesh Eyes Global Investments: Uniqlo and JETRO on Board

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday extended an invitation to the global clothing brand Uniqlo to consider investing in Madhya Pradesh. The state, renowned for its rare naturally-colored cotton, is actively seeking to attract leading brands by highlighting its supportive policies, available land, and skilled workforce.

In Tokyo, Yadav engaged in talks with Susumu Kataoka, Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), to explore investment prospects in Madhya Pradesh. JETRO was invited to set up an office in the state, strategically located in India, to enhance business partnerships.

The upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, scheduled for February 2025, will serve as an ideal platform for Japanese companies to explore business opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The state's potential in sectors such as infrastructure, hydropower, and manufacturing is expected to attract significant international interest.

