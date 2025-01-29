Spicy Price Update: Copra and Pepper Rates

The bustling markets of Mumbai have announced the latest prices for pepper and copra, with black pepper ready priced between 675 and 750. Consumers are eyeing dried ginger, both bleached and unbleached, with the latter listed at 250.

Various copra markets highlight the regional differences in pricing. Copra in Alapuzha is set at 17,000, while Kozikode offers it for 16,800. Rajapur Mumbai sees it at 20,500, a slight premium over copra edible in Mumbai at 19,500.

Meanwhile, coconut oil rates remain unquoted in Cochin but are marked at 2,850 in the Mumbai market. This detailed price list keeps the spice trade on its toes and buyers informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)