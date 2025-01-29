Left Menu

Spicy Price Update: Copra and Pepper Rates

This content provides the latest market rates for pepper and copra in Mumbai and other regions, offering insights into current prices of spices and related products. The information includes detailed costs of black pepper, ginger, and various forms of copra across different locations.

Updated: 29-01-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:08 IST
Spicy Price Update: Copra and Pepper Rates
black pepper Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling markets of Mumbai have announced the latest prices for pepper and copra, with black pepper ready priced between 675 and 750. Consumers are eyeing dried ginger, both bleached and unbleached, with the latter listed at 250.

Various copra markets highlight the regional differences in pricing. Copra in Alapuzha is set at 17,000, while Kozikode offers it for 16,800. Rajapur Mumbai sees it at 20,500, a slight premium over copra edible in Mumbai at 19,500.

Meanwhile, coconut oil rates remain unquoted in Cochin but are marked at 2,850 in the Mumbai market. This detailed price list keeps the spice trade on its toes and buyers informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

