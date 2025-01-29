De Beers Shines in India with Forevermark Retail Expansion

De Beers, a renowned leader in the diamond market, has announced a significant retail expansion in India. This year, the company plans to open 15 Forevermark stores, with eight located in Delhi and the remainder in Mumbai. By 2030, De Beers aims to establish 100 retail outlets across the country, alongside a revenue target of USD 1 million.

Amit Pratihari, Managing Director of De Beers India, confirmed the investment in the retail sector through the Forevermark brand. While locations for the stores have been identified, Pratihari refrained from disclosing financial specifics but noted plans for the first store to launch by mid-year.

Addressing concerns over synthetic diamonds, Pratihari stressed the importance of quality certification to protect consumer interests. De Beers is actively collaborating with government entities to ensure clear differentiation between natural and synthetic offerings.

