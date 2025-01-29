Left Menu

De Beers Shines in India with Forevermark Retail Expansion

De Beers plans to expand its retail footprint in India by opening 15 Forevermark brand stores this year, targeting 100 stores by 2030. The company aims for $1 million in revenue and emphasizes quality certification to distinguish natural from synthetic diamonds, working with the government to assure consumer protection.

De Beers, a renowned leader in the diamond market, has announced a significant retail expansion in India. This year, the company plans to open 15 Forevermark stores, with eight located in Delhi and the remainder in Mumbai. By 2030, De Beers aims to establish 100 retail outlets across the country, alongside a revenue target of USD 1 million.

Amit Pratihari, Managing Director of De Beers India, confirmed the investment in the retail sector through the Forevermark brand. While locations for the stores have been identified, Pratihari refrained from disclosing financial specifics but noted plans for the first store to launch by mid-year.

Addressing concerns over synthetic diamonds, Pratihari stressed the importance of quality certification to protect consumer interests. De Beers is actively collaborating with government entities to ensure clear differentiation between natural and synthetic offerings.

