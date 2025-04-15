Activist Nadeem Khan Seeks High Court's Nod for Free Travel

Activist Nadeem Khan has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to relax travel restrictions imposed in a case of alleged promotion of enmity. Khan, who is the national secretary of the NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights, is barred from leaving the national capital without permission, a condition imposed by the court while providing protection from arrest.

During a session brief before Justice Ravinder Dudeja, Khan's plea was transferred to Justice Jasmeet Singh, who initially imposed the travel restriction on December 11, 2024. The debate will continue in court on April 21 as Khan fights to have the travel condition waived, asserting it hinders his work with the NGO.

Khan faces accusations after a video went viral, allegedly inciting enmity and conspiracy. The police claim the video could stir public hostility and unrest. A police status report suggests Khan's role in spreading selective information seeks to foster a narrative of community victimization. The legal proceedings continue as the court balances the activist's liberty against investigative rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)