Trade Turmoil: Trump Targets Tech and Pharma Imports

The Trump administration has taken steps towards imposing more tariffs on crucial imports. Investigations have been launched into imports of computer chips, chip-making equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

The Department of Commerce has posted notices on the Federal Register, seeking public comment within three weeks. The investigations focus on how these imports impact national security.

The move, authorized by Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, could lead to tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs, lumber, copper, and computer chips. The intent is to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign production.

