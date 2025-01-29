Left Menu

Tru Millets Grows to $3.5M Valuation with Arkaa Clusters Acquisition

Tru Millets, a pioneering millet-based health food brand, reached a $3.5 million valuation after being acquired by Arkaa Clusters Pvt Ltd. Transforming into a thriving business under visionary leadership, Tru Millets offers over 40 millet-based products and aims for global expansion and innovations like DNA-based personalized nutrition.

Updated: 29-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:57 IST
Tru Millets Valued at $3.5 Million. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tru Millets, an innovative health food brand from India specializing in millet-based products, has reached a new milestone with a valuation of $3.5 million, following its acquisition by Arkaa Clusters Pvt Ltd.

Over the past year, the brand transformed from a poorly performing venture into a thriving business, achieving Rs70 lakhs in monthly revenues under the leadership of Arkaa Clusters' founders Megha Pavan, Pavan S, and Shanthan Malashetter.

Celebrated for replacing junk food with healthier alternatives, Tru Millets has seen its success attributed to Arkaa Clusters' focus on operational efficiency, innovation, and market expansion.

Now offering an extensive selection of over 40 millet-based products, Tru Millets leads the charge in providing sustainable and nutritious options such as ready-to-eat snacks and ready-to-cook meals. As Megha Pavan, CEO, stated, the valuation marks the brand's potential to redefine healthy eating on a global scale.

Pavan S., Chairman, expressed pride in the strategic decision to acquire Tru Millets, emphasizing the blend of tradition and innovation in their approach.

Strategic Advisor Shanthan Malashetter commented on the inspiring journey and market potential of the brand, highlighting that Tru Millets' success story exemplifies effective vision and leadership.

Looking to the future, Tru Millets is set for international expansion into pivotal markets like the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, with ongoing exploration of advanced dietary solutions such as DNA-based personalized nutrition. The brand remains committed to making millet a sought-after superfood worldwide, benefiting from its health advantages and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

