A Global Expansion: IITs Eye Overseas Campuses in Bhutan and Morocco
Updated: 24-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:18 IST
The central government is evaluating proposals from Bhutan and Morocco to establish offshore campuses of the esteemed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), sources revealed.
At present, IIT Madras has a presence in Zanzibar, Tanzania, while IIT Delhi has expanded to Abu Dhabi in the UAE. A new campus is anticipated in Western Africa, hosted by the Federal Government Academy in Suleja.
In 2023, IIT Madras set foot in Tanzania, marking the first woman director, Preeti Aghalyam, as director-in-charge. Following suit, IIT Delhi inaugurated its Abu Dhabi campus in 2024 after formalizing an agreement with the UAE government.