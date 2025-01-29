Commodity Rates: The Ever-Changing World of Metals and Agro Products

Current market trends show fluctuating rates in metals such as copper, brass, and aluminium. Copper cable scrap is priced at ₹796 per kg, while copper armature stands at ₹777. Meanwhile, brass utensils scrap costs ₹528, indicating a dynamic pricing environment.

Aluminium products exhibit diverse pricing with aluminium rod at ₹270 and ingots at ₹253. Trends in other metals like zinc, lead, and nickel are also noteworthy, highlighting the complex balancing act within the commodities market.

In the agricultural sector, sugar and pepper prices see variations between regions. Sugar rates differ slightly in production numbers, with black pepper and copra showing considerable price disparities, reflecting both domestic supply and international market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)