Left Menu

Commodity Rates: The Ever-Changing World of Metals and Agro Products

This content presents the latest market rates for various metals including copper, brass, aluminium, and others. It also provides pricing details for sugar and select agricultural products like pepper and copra across different regions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:15 IST
Commodity Rates: The Ever-Changing World of Metals and Agro Products
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Current market trends show fluctuating rates in metals such as copper, brass, and aluminium. Copper cable scrap is priced at ₹796 per kg, while copper armature stands at ₹777. Meanwhile, brass utensils scrap costs ₹528, indicating a dynamic pricing environment.

Aluminium products exhibit diverse pricing with aluminium rod at ₹270 and ingots at ₹253. Trends in other metals like zinc, lead, and nickel are also noteworthy, highlighting the complex balancing act within the commodities market.

In the agricultural sector, sugar and pepper prices see variations between regions. Sugar rates differ slightly in production numbers, with black pepper and copra showing considerable price disparities, reflecting both domestic supply and international market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025