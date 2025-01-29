Left Menu

Rahi Pakhle: India's Trampoline Gymnastics Golden Girl

In a celebratory moment for Indian sports, Rahi Pakhle secures the gold in the All Age Group National Championship, with a score of 45.700. Recognized as the 'Best Athlete of the Year' by Maharashtra's government, her wins at national and state levels demonstrate her exceptional dedication and talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:57 IST
Rahi Pakhle Secures Gold in All Age Group National Championship 2024-25, held in Vadodara, Gujarat, conducted by the Gymnastics Federation of India. Image Credit: ANI
Vadodara, Gujarat—Indian athlete Rahi Pakhle has made the nation proud by winning a gold medal at the All Age Group National Championship 2024-25 in Trampoline Gymnastics. Pakhle's stellar performance not only triumphed in Vadodara but also achieved an impressive score of 45.700, adding yet another accolade to her name.

The Government of Maharashtra recognized her efforts by awarding her the esteemed "Best Athlete of the Year 2022-23 Thane Jilha Krida Puraskar." The Honorable Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Eknath Ji Shinde, presented the award, celebrating her contributions to sports excellence at a grand ceremony. Pakhle expressed her gratitude toward her mentors, team, and supporters who influenced this milestone achievement.

Pakhle has consistently showcased brilliance in her career, securing gold at the 37th National Games in Goa and triumphing at the State Championship in Pune. Her continued success, backed by institutions like Bhoir Gymkhana, sets an inspiring example for young aspirants to pursue Trampoline Gymnastics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

