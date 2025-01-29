Saudi Arabia Leads the Charge in Future-Proofing the Global Labor Market

Saudi Arabia is taking center stage in addressing the rapid pace of technological advancement and demographic shifts impacting the global labor market. As part of its ongoing commitment to global change, the nation is hosting a pivotal conference to address these challenges head-on.

The Global Labour Market Conference, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, was inaugurated by Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi. He emphasized the need for proactive and bold actions to equip humanity for the impending future.

Eng. AlRajhi, representing the King, highlighted Saudi Arabia's pride in hosting the event and reaffirmed the country's mission to play an active role in shaping global developments. The conference serves as a collaborative platform for discussing current issues and drawing a roadmap for the labor market's future.

