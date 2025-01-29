Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Leads the Charge in Future-Proofing the Global Labor Market

The Global Labour Market Conference in Saudi Arabia addressed the rapid technological and demographic changes impacting the world. Hosted by the Saudi Minister of Human Resources, Eng. Ahmed AlRajhi, the conference aims to chart a strategic roadmap for the future of the labor market amidst global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:07 IST
Saudi Arabia Leads the Charge in Future-Proofing the Global Labor Market
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is taking center stage in addressing the rapid pace of technological advancement and demographic shifts impacting the global labor market. As part of its ongoing commitment to global change, the nation is hosting a pivotal conference to address these challenges head-on.

The Global Labour Market Conference, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, was inaugurated by Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi. He emphasized the need for proactive and bold actions to equip humanity for the impending future.

Eng. AlRajhi, representing the King, highlighted Saudi Arabia's pride in hosting the event and reaffirmed the country's mission to play an active role in shaping global developments. The conference serves as a collaborative platform for discussing current issues and drawing a roadmap for the labor market's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025