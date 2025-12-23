CENJOWS Hosts Strategic Forum on Critical Mineral Geopolitics
The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, alongside IP Bazzaar, organized a closed-door roundtable titled 'Minerals That Matter.' Keynote speaker Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit emphasized the strategic importance of critical minerals for national security and self-reliant defense. India's initiatives to strengthen its mineral value chain were highlighted.
Air Marshal Dixit pointed out that the reliability of modern defense systems, such as jet engines, missiles, and semiconductors, is heavily reliant on stable access to these minerals. He warned that the global supply chains for these resources are concentrated and face growing geopolitical challenges, presenting a strategic vulnerability for countries.
Highlighting India's commitment to building a self-reliant defense sector, the Air Marshal praised recent initiatives including the National Critical Mineral Mission to shore up the entire mineral value chain. The forum saw participation from policymakers, defense experts, and industry leaders, aiming to align India's strategies with the evolving global landscape.
