CENJOWS Hosts Strategic Forum on Critical Mineral Geopolitics

The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), in partnership with IP Bazzaar, held a private roundtable titled "Minerals That Matter: Geopolitics, Sovereignty, and Value Chains" on December 17 in New Delhi. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, delivering the keynote, underscored the crucial role of critical minerals in national security and technological sovereignty.

Air Marshal Dixit pointed out that the reliability of modern defense systems, such as jet engines, missiles, and semiconductors, is heavily reliant on stable access to these minerals. He warned that the global supply chains for these resources are concentrated and face growing geopolitical challenges, presenting a strategic vulnerability for countries.

Highlighting India's commitment to building a self-reliant defense sector, the Air Marshal praised recent initiatives including the National Critical Mineral Mission to shore up the entire mineral value chain. The forum saw participation from policymakers, defense experts, and industry leaders, aiming to align India's strategies with the evolving global landscape.