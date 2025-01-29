Save More on Namo Bharat Journeys with NCMC Card Discounts
Commuters using Namo Bharat trains can now enjoy a 10% discount per trip by using an NCMC card. This initiative is part of NCRTC's loyalty program, rewarding regular travelers with points that can be redeemed for savings on future rides, enhancing affordability and convenience.
Commuters across the National Capital Region can now benefit from a rewarding travel experience with Namo Bharat trains, thanks to a newly introduced 10% discount on each trip for NCMC card users.
This move comes courtesy of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) expanded loyalty points program, which aims to make each journey more cost-effective for regular riders.
The program allows commuters to earn points equivalent to their spending, offering a seamless way to save through the Namo Bharat app, which also provides new users with bonus loyalty points upon download, enhancing both affordability and user engagement.
