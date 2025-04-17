Left Menu

IndiGo and Swiggy Join Forces for BluChip Loyalty Program

IndiGo partners with Swiggy to enhance its BluChip loyalty program, allowing members to earn rewards with every food, grocery, and dining purchase. The points, without expiration or blackout dates, can be redeemed for flights, offering a seamless travel and lifestyle experience for users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance customer engagement, domestic airline IndiGo has partnered with food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy. This collaboration integrates Swiggy's services with IndiGo's BluChip loyalty program, allowing users to earn points with every purchase on Swiggy.

The partnership promises a seamless blend of convenience and reward. Neetan Chopra, IndiGo's Chief Digital and Information Officer, highlighted that the BluChips earned can be redeemed for flight bookings without any blackout dates or expiration. This provides significant value to frequent travelers.

Phani Kishan, Swiggy's Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder, emphasized the benefits of this integration, which enriches the travel and dining experiences of millions. The collaboration reflects a trend where companies are increasingly offering integrated services to enhance user satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

