IndiGo and Swiggy Join Forces for BluChip Loyalty Program

In a strategic move to enhance customer engagement, domestic airline IndiGo has partnered with food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy. This collaboration integrates Swiggy's services with IndiGo's BluChip loyalty program, allowing users to earn points with every purchase on Swiggy.

The partnership promises a seamless blend of convenience and reward. Neetan Chopra, IndiGo's Chief Digital and Information Officer, highlighted that the BluChips earned can be redeemed for flight bookings without any blackout dates or expiration. This provides significant value to frequent travelers.

Phani Kishan, Swiggy's Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder, emphasized the benefits of this integration, which enriches the travel and dining experiences of millions. The collaboration reflects a trend where companies are increasingly offering integrated services to enhance user satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)