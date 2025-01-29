Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Growth on Wheels: Auto Expectations for the Budget

Maruti Suzuki India suggests that enhancing consumption in the upcoming Budget could boost the auto industry. The company anticipates a 3.5% growth in retail sales for Q4 FY25, with rural sales rising 15% compared to urban's 2.5%. Exports also saw record numbers, driven by the eVITARA model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:29 IST
Maruti Suzuki's Growth on Wheels: Auto Expectations for the Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India expressed optimism on Wednesday regarding potential Budget measures that could invigorate consumer momentum, providing a much-needed boost to a sluggish auto industry.

In the last three-quarters of FY25, India's largest automaker reported a modest retail sales growth of 3.5%. The company aims to maintain this momentum into the fourth quarter, despite subdued industry demand. Executive Director Rahul Bharti emphasized that improvements in consumption could benefit both the economy and Maruti.

Bharti highlighted a stark contrast between rural and urban sales growth, noting a 15% rise in rural areas versus 2.5% in urban sections during Q3. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki's export performance hit new heights, with notable success for the eVITARA in overseas markets. Meanwhile, the firm achieved a 13% increase in vehicle sales, reaching 5,66,213 units in Q3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025