Maruti Suzuki's Growth on Wheels: Auto Expectations for the Budget
Maruti Suzuki India suggests that enhancing consumption in the upcoming Budget could boost the auto industry. The company anticipates a 3.5% growth in retail sales for Q4 FY25, with rural sales rising 15% compared to urban's 2.5%. Exports also saw record numbers, driven by the eVITARA model.
Maruti Suzuki India expressed optimism on Wednesday regarding potential Budget measures that could invigorate consumer momentum, providing a much-needed boost to a sluggish auto industry.
In the last three-quarters of FY25, India's largest automaker reported a modest retail sales growth of 3.5%. The company aims to maintain this momentum into the fourth quarter, despite subdued industry demand. Executive Director Rahul Bharti emphasized that improvements in consumption could benefit both the economy and Maruti.
Bharti highlighted a stark contrast between rural and urban sales growth, noting a 15% rise in rural areas versus 2.5% in urban sections during Q3. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki's export performance hit new heights, with notable success for the eVITARA in overseas markets. Meanwhile, the firm achieved a 13% increase in vehicle sales, reaching 5,66,213 units in Q3.
