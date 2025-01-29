Tata Motors Navigates Profit Dip with Strategic JLR Gains

Tata Motors witnessed a notable 22% decrease in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, attributed largely to diminished returns in its passenger and commercial vehicle sectors.

The company had previously reported a net profit of Rs 7,145 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal year. Total revenues during this quarter were Rs 1,13,575 crore, a slight increase from Rs 1,10,577 crore a year ago, despite total expenses rising to Rs 1,07,627 crore.

Notably, its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover achieved record earnings of 7.5 billion pounds, marking a 1.5% increase from the previous year. With expected improvements and a favorable economic outlook, Tata Motors anticipates a robust demand for its commercial vehicle segment in Q4 FY25.

