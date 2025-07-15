Left Menu

Meghalaya govt to make driver info display inside commercial vehicles mandatory: Tourism minister

In a bid to enhance passenger safety, the Meghalaya government will soon make displaying drivers details inside commercial vehicles mandatory, a minister said on Tuesday. All commercial vehicle owners will have to display drivers information, including their names, licences and contact numbers and addresses, inside their cars, state Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:09 IST
In a bid to enhance passenger safety, the Meghalaya government will soon make displaying drivers' details inside commercial vehicles mandatory, a minister said on Tuesday. All commercial vehicle owners will have to display drivers' information, including their names, licences and contact numbers and addresses, inside their cars, state Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said. ''The objective is to instil a sense of safety among travellers, and possibly reduce criminal intention, if any, on the part of the drivers of commercial vehicles,'' Lyngdoh told PTI.

The announcement comes after a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister, in-charge of Transport, Sniawbhalang Dhar at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

''When passengers know who is driving them, it creates a sense of trust and accountability,'' Lyngdoh said. The new regulation will apply to all vehicles with commercial permits issued by the transport department through respective district transport officers (DTOs), he said. It will not cover private vehicles, government-owned vehicles, or those belonging to government undertakings, the minister said.

''Tourism is on the rise in Meghalaya, and the display of drivers' details brings a greater responsibility to ensure visitors' safety,'' Lyngdoh added.

This step is a preventive measure aimed at strengthening the overall security ecosystem, he said. ''Once the official notification is issued, commercial vehicle owners will be given one month to comply with the directive, Lyngdoh, also the government spokesperson, said.

''This is a simple but effective measure. It empowers passengers and discourages unlawful behaviour,'' he added.

