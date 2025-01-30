Dramatic Collision at Reagan National: Jet and Helicopter Incident Sparks Major Rescue

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while attempting to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport, leading to a significant search-and-rescue mission in the Potomac River on Wednesday evening.

The clash brought air traffic to a standstill, with no current reports of casualties. President Donald Trump acknowledged the incident, commending first responders for their swift action. He expressed condolences, stating, 'May God Bless their souls.' Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem activated all Coast Guard resources to support the rescue mission, confirming that the situation was under active observation.

Reagan National, favored for its proximity to Washington D.C., provides tourists delightful views of major landmarks upon landing. The American Airlines flight involved, a Bombardier CRJ-701, faced altitude loss over the river at approximately 400 feet, traveling at 140 miles per hour. Built in 2004, the aircraft has a capacity of up to 70 passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)