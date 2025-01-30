Left Menu

Mystery of the Iron Angle on Tracks

An 18-feet long iron angle was discovered on the Panipat-Delhi rail track. It was found by a train driver near the Gohana bridge. Authorities were notified, leading to a case being registered under the Railways Act for attempted train wrecking.

Mystery of the Iron Angle on Tracks
An alarming discovery unfolded on the Panipat-Delhi rail track as authorities stumbled upon an 18-feet iron angle, raising concerns about possible sabotage.

The incident came to light when a vigilant loco pilot, operating between Panipat and Ganaur, reported the angle found close to the Gohana bridge on Wednesday.

Swift action was taken, and law enforcement registered a case under Section 150 of the Railways Act, citing the potential dangers of train wrecking.

