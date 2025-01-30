Left Menu

Narayan Seva Sansthan Amplifies Service Initiatives at Mahakumbh

Narayan Seva Sansthan offered extensive services at the Mahakumbh, benefiting thousands with meals, blankets, and mobility aids. The initiative, led by Prashant Agarwal, focuses on aiding the underprivileged and disabled, highlighting the importance of charity in Sanatan Dharma.

Narayan Seva Sansthan's Mauni Amavasya Initiative: Bhandara, Blanket and Limb Distribution. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of community service, Narayan Seva Sansthan extended its outreach during the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya. Commencing at daybreak, the organization distributed essential items including milk, fritters, and khichdi, followed by a large-scale distribution of blankets to those enduring the harsh winter chill.

Presided over by Prashant Agarwal, the Sansthan has maintained a continuous supply of meals and clothing since Makar Sankranti on January 14. With a dedicated team of 70 members, the organization provides crucial support, such as free accommodation for hundreds and facilities for the disabled, ensuring their participation in the holy rituals of the Sangam.

Under the guidance of Director Vandana Agarwal and Palak Agarwal, the Sansthan's initiatives have benefited tens of thousands of individuals. Their steadfast commitment to service is further highlighted by their distribution of mobility aids and free prosthetic limbs at Kumbh Nagar, reinforcing their spirit of humanitarian aid during this sacred gathering.

