Govt Welcomes Kāinga Ora’s Decision to Reopen Carpet Tender to Wool Suppliers

Housing Minister Chris Bishop and Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson have applauded Kāinga Ora’s decision to reopen its carpet tender process, allowing wool carpet suppliers to compete for government contracts.

In 2024, Kāinga Ora issued requests for tender (RFTs) seeking bids from suppliers to carpet its properties. However, in an effort to remain fiscally responsible, the agency had initially excluded wool carpets from consideration. This decision meant that suppliers using high-quality New Zealand wool were unable to showcase their offerings as cost-effective options.

Minister Bishop expressed disappointment over the initial exclusion of wool but welcomed Kāinga Ora’s revised approach.

“Although flooring choices for Kāinga Ora properties are operational decisions for the agency, I was disappointed to see woollen carpets ruled out unequivocally,” he said. “The coalition Government is proudly pro-wool. It’s a fantastic fibre, and we support our wool farmers.”

He further emphasized the importance of fair competition in government procurement.

“I welcome Kāinga Ora’s decision to go back out to market and seek bids from all carpet suppliers, including those offering wool options. While it remains essential that Kāinga Ora delivers homes as cost-effectively as possible, it’s only fair that wool products are given the opportunity to compete on equal footing with synthetic alternatives like nylon.”

The coalition Government has committed to promoting the wool industry, with the National-New Zealand First coalition agreement including a directive for government agencies to prefer wool where practical and appropriate. Minister Bishop confirmed that the Government is actively working through the finer details of this directive, with further announcements expected soon.

Mark Patterson, Associate Minister of Agriculture, reinforced the Government’s support for the wool industry, describing the revised tender approach as a significant step forward.

“This is a great move toward ensuring wool, a sustainable and high-quality product, is given the fair consideration it deserves,” he said. “It creates a level playing field, supports the wool industry, and honours the coalition agreement.”

Patterson also encouraged suppliers of wool carpets to engage with the new tender process, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the durability, sustainability, and economic viability of wool flooring.

The decision aligns with the Government’s broader sustainability and economic objectives, including promoting New Zealand’s primary industries and encouraging environmentally friendly materials in government projects.

Kāinga Ora’s tender process is expected to open in the coming weeks, with interested suppliers urged to participate and demonstrate the value of New Zealand wool carpets in social housing projects.