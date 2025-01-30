Tragedy on the Potomac: Russian Skating Legends Lost in Midair Collision
Russian ice skating coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov died in a plane crash over the Potomac River, alongside their son Maxim. The couple, world champions in 1994, were traveling with young skaters after the U.S. Figure Skating Championships when their plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter.
In a tragic incident, Russian figure skating coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, both former world champions, lost their lives in a plane crash in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.
The couple, who were training young ice skaters in the United States, were reportedly on board the American Airlines jet that collided midair with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, subsequently crashing into the Potomac River.
Their son, Maxim, feared to have been traveling with them, had recently competed in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas. Reports suggest the family was returning with a group of skaters from the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
