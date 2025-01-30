Left Menu

Air India and Kenya Airways Forge Codeshare Partnership for Seamless Travel

Air India and Kenya Airways have formed a codeshare agreement to enhance travel between India and Africa, complementing their interline partnership. This collaboration expands destination options, offering passengers seamless connections on a single ticket and unified baggage policy, enhancing convenience and travel opportunities across global destinations.

Updated: 30-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:26 IST
Air India and Kenya Airways Forge Codeshare Partnership for Seamless Travel
An Air India aircraft (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Air India and Kenya Airways have announced a codeshare partnership aimed at enhancing travel between India and Africa, alongside their existing interline agreement. This collaboration will facilitate seamless travel experiences for passengers, enabling access to a broader range of destinations.

Under the new agreement, Air India will add its 'AI' code to Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and Mumbai, allowing passengers to connect easily on Air India flights to destinations like Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka, Male, Melbourne, and Singapore. This is in addition to existing connections via Delhi for various other destinations.

The deal also empowers Kenya Airways to use its 'KQ' code on Air India flights between Delhi and Nairobi, benefiting African passengers traveling to Delhi. The partnership promises significant benefits for travelers and aims to boost air travel growth between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

