Record Profits and Strategic Expansions Fuel Adani Ports' Future

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has announced a remarkable 32% increase in net profit to Rs 8038 crore for the first three quarters of the 2024-25 financial year, compared to Rs 6089 crore in the same period the previous year. This announcement was made on Thursday, highlighting the company's continued financial growth and market dominance.

In the October-December quarter, APSEZ's ports business saw a 14% rise in net profit, earning Rs 2518 crore. The company finalized significant transactions for Gopalpur and Astro Offshore, collectively valued at over Rs 4600 crore during this period. Furthermore, S&P Global CSA recognized APSEZ as one of the Top 10 most sustainable companies globally in the transport and transport infrastructure sector.

Ashwani Gupta, CEO of APSEZ, expressed enthusiasm over the 'fantastic momentum' achieved through strategic market share gains, increased efficiencies, and technological innovation. The company revealed advancements in logistics, including a newly launched trucking platform and upgraded its EBITDA forecast to Rs 18,800-18,900 crore for FY25. APSEZ also reported substantial growth in both domestic and international markets, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and fleet expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)