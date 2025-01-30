Left Menu

Skoda's Strategic Indian Market: A Cornerstone in Global Expansion

Skoda has positioned India as a crucial market after Europe, aiding its growth in ASEAN and the Middle East. Marking 25 years here, Skoda is leveraging India's talent and demand to bolster global sales. New initiatives include enhanced manufacturing, sustainability, and global-standard products tailored for Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Skoda Auto has solidified India's position as its most crucial market beyond Europe, with CEO Klaus Zellmer highlighting its significance for growth in regions such as ASEAN and the Middle East.

Skoda entered India in 2000, launching a plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Celebrating 25 years, Skoda considers the thriving market vital for its international strategy, capitalizing on India's abundant talent and growing consumer demand.

Underlining its commitment, Skoda Volkswagen India MD & CEO Piyush Arora emphasized adapting to evolving preferences by implementing global expertise. Key initiatives include bolstering manufacturing, expanding sales networks, and enhancing sustainability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

