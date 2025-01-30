Left Menu

Dabur India Posts Strong Q3 Financial Performance

FMCG leader Dabur India Ltd reported a moderate rise in net profit by 1.85% to Rs 515.82 crore in the December quarter. Revenue also saw a 3% uptick to Rs 3,355.25 crore. The company's shares surged post-announcement, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:47 IST
Dabur India Ltd, a prominent player in the FMCG sector, announced a 1.85% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 515.82 crore in the December quarter, as compared to Rs 506.44 crore from the previous year. This growth was reported in a regulatory filing.

The company also experienced a 3% rise in revenue from operations, achieving Rs 3,355.25 crore, against Rs 3,255.06 crore in the same period last year. Such figures highlight Dabur's steady financial performance amid challenging market conditions.

Dabur's total expenses for the quarter were Rs 2,826.20 crore, up 3.9%. In spite of this, the company managed to increase its total income, inclusive of other sources, to Rs 3,483.28 crore. Investor confidence was evident as shares rose by 3.27% to Rs 535.10 on the BSE during afternoon trading.

