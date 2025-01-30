Left Menu

GAIL's Profit Boosted by One-Time Compensation Windfall

GAIL (India) Ltd reported a 36% rise in net profit for the December quarter due to compensation from a former Russian LNG supplier. The company posted a net profit of Rs 3,867.38 crore, aided by a one-time income of Rs 2,440.03 crore. Revenue remained steady at Rs 34,957.76 crore.

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has reported a significant rise in its net profit for the December quarter, boosted by a one-time gain. This increase comes largely from compensation received from a former Russian LNG supplier after a delivery dispute was amicably resolved.

The company declared a standalone net profit of Rs 3,867.38 crore for the October-December period in FY25, compared to Rs 2,842.62 crore from the previous year, according to an announcement made in its stock exchange filing.

GAIL's revenue from operations remained nearly unchanged at Rs 34,957.76 crore. This stability was seen across its key businesses, including natural gas transportation and marketing, despite notable settlements from arbitration cases involving international suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

