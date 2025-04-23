Left Menu

Gurugram's Infrastructure Overhaul: Water Supply, Transport, and Development Projects Announced

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced major infrastructure developments in Gurugram, including improved water supply and public transportation. The government approved budgets for multiple projects, such as electric buses, new flyovers, and enhanced sewage systems, aiming to improve living standards and urban infrastructure.

As summer approaches, Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, assured the residents of Gurugram that substantial improvements in water supply and public transportation are on the horizon. Following the 14th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), held on Wednesday, Saini announced the rollout of 670 million litres of water daily by May 31. This measure aims to prevent public inconvenience during the hot season.

The meeting also saw the green light for the deployment of 400 new electric buses to bolster the district's public transport system. Saini revealed that a budget of approximately Rs 3,034.82 crore had been approved to expedite infrastructure-related projects across Gurugram. In addition, the CM expressed dissatisfaction with delays in rainwater harvesting projects and directed officials to finalise tenders within ten days.

The ambitious plans don't stop there. A new stadium in Wazirabad and a 700-bed hospital in Gurugram are set to rise, with completion targeted by June 2026. New flyovers and road upgrades are also in the pipeline, along with new sewage and water treatment plants. This comprehensive suite of projects underscores Gurugram's commitment to enhancing urban infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

