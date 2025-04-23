Tensions Rise as India Suspends Indus Water Treaty

In a significant escalation of tensions, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced a high-level meeting to address India's recent suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and diplomatic downgrades. This move comes as a response to India's accusations of Pakistan's links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the terror attack that killed 26 individuals, India's government decided to suspend the decades-old Indus Water Treaty, expel Pakistani military attaches, and impose travel restrictions on Pakistani nationals. Such steps have led to heightened diplomatic friction between the two neighbors.

The upcoming National Security Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will see attendance from all service chiefs and key cabinet members. The committee aims to formulate a comprehensive response to address these geopolitical challenges.

