Tensions Rise as India Suspends Indus Water Treaty

India has suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty and downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. This decision led Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders to convene and devise a fitting response to India's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant escalation of tensions, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced a high-level meeting to address India's recent suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and diplomatic downgrades. This move comes as a response to India's accusations of Pakistan's links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the terror attack that killed 26 individuals, India's government decided to suspend the decades-old Indus Water Treaty, expel Pakistani military attaches, and impose travel restrictions on Pakistani nationals. Such steps have led to heightened diplomatic friction between the two neighbors.

The upcoming National Security Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will see attendance from all service chiefs and key cabinet members. The committee aims to formulate a comprehensive response to address these geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

