Britain Holds Firm on Food Standards Amidst Trade Talks with the U.S.

Britain's government is prioritizing its national interest over rushing a trade deal with the U.S. Finance minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the refusal to compromise on food standards. As Britain seeks to reduce tariffs with both the U.S. and EU post-Brexit, discussions focus heavily on protective standards.

Britain's government is taking a cautious approach to securing a trade deal with the United States, as finance minister Rachel Reeves confirmed there would be no concession on food standards. "We're not going to rush a deal. We want to get the right deal that's in our national interest," Reeves stated in Washington.

As discussions continue, both sides aim for an agreement favorable to their respective economies. Reeves, attending the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings, is also hoping to alleviate tariffs imposed by Trump's administration. The U.S. is reportedly seeking relaxation on rules governing agricultural imports.

Amidst seeking an agreement with Washington, Britain aims to lower trade barriers with the EU. London is wary of repercussions on trade negotiations stemming from U.S. demands. Reeves highlighted the focus on maintaining national standards, stressing decisions on food and technology remain with the UK government.

