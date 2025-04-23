Shimla Protests Erupt Over Targeted Killings in Kashmir

In the heart of Shimla, residents gathered Wednesday evening to voice their outrage over a chilling terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that reportedly targeted Hindu civilians. The protest, led by several Hindu groups, raised critical questions about government inaction amid increasing religiously motivated violence.

Organized outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, the demonstration urged citizens across Himachal Pradesh to participate in a state-wide bandh set for Thursday. The organizers, including the Himachal Pradesh Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, called on the community to join in solidarity, with concerns the bandh could disrupt normal life across the state.

Madan Thakur, a protest leader, accused the government of enabling extremism and failing to protect Hindus. He questioned the lack of accountability within the political and judicial systems. Thakur warned of more drastic measures if swift action is not taken, reflecting deep-rooted frustrations over historical and ongoing injustices.

In an impassioned speech, advocate and protestor Sheetal Vyas condemned the targeted nature of the attack, criticizing what she described as a biased secular framework. She highlighted the brutal tactics of the attackers who, according to reports, identified victims by their clothing before executing them.

The calls for action resonated through the streets as protesters demanded immediate government intervention, stricter counter-terrorism measures, and a reassessment of India's approach to religious violence. With heightened emotions, many called for social and economic boycotts of communities accused of harboring extremist ideologies.

Despite the involvement of various Hindu organizations, protesters emphasized that their cause transcends organizational boundaries, representing a collective outcry from deeply disturbed citizens. The protests continued as Shimla stood at a crossroads, seeking justice for the lives lost in the valley.

