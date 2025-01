Sirius Aviation Sets Sights on 20 Cessna Jets in $600 Million Deal

Sirius Aviation Airlines is reportedly engaging in advanced negotiations with Textron Aviation to procure 20 Cessna Citation Longitude aircraft, valuing the potential deal at USD 600 million.

This acquisition seeks to fortify Sirius Aviation Airlines' operational capabilities within the business aviation segment, the sources further detailed.

Initially launching operations in August 2023 in conjunction with Dubai's Transworld Group, the company has aspirations to grow its fleet to 50 private jets by FY2027, aiming to cater to a wider range of clients across various markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)