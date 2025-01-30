Trademark Tussle: Lodha Brothers Battle in Bombay Court
Macrotech Developers and House of Abhinandan Lodha, led by brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha respectively, are embroiled in a legal dispute over the use of the 'Lodha' trademark. Abhishek asserts the matter is personal yet insists it won't affect operational performance. The Bombay High Court has suggested an amicable resolution.
The ongoing trademark dispute between Macrotech Developers and House of Abhinandan Lodha has become a contentious issue, with Abhishek Lodha labeling it as a 'very painful matter.' Despite the personal nature of the conflict, Macrotech's operations remain unaffected, as assured by its managing director, Abhishek Lodha.
The tussle arose when Macrotech Developers, which operates under the Lodha brand, filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for allegedly infringing on its trademarks. Both companies are navigating this legal challenge amidst demands for clarity on brand identity from their consumers.
Abhishek Lodha emphasized that protecting the brand's integrity is paramount, while expressing hope for his brother's continued success. Meanwhile, the court has advised the Lodha brothers to seek an amicable resolution. Despite these challenges, Macrotech Developers remains focused on consumer satisfaction and adherence to top-notch governance standards.
