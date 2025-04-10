Mercado Libre's Major Investment Surge in Argentina
Mercado Libre is poised to inject $2.6 billion into Argentina by 2025. This strategic investment aims to bolster the company's logistics network, enhancing service delivery within the nation. The development is a significant boost to Argentina's economy, offering job opportunities and technological advancement.
