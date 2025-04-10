Trump’s Market Influence: A Controversial Stock Surge
Donald Trump's financial advice resulted in significant stock market movement after he suggested it was a great time to buy. His later announcement of a 90-day tariffs pause caused stocks to soar, raising questions about his influence and potential insider knowledge.
Donald Trump sparked a dramatic stock market rally Wednesday with unexpected financial advice posted on his social media platform, Truth Social. Inviting investors to seize buying opportunities, Trump's post preceded a major policy announcement that sent stocks soaring.
The markets, initially volatile, responded positively to Trump's announcement of a 90-day suspension on nearly all tariffs, closing with a 9.5% increase. This development recovered nearly $4 trillion in market value lost over recent trading days, raising eyebrows about the timing and scope of Trump's influence.
Critics of Trump, including former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, raised concerns about potential manipulation, noting the legal implications surrounding insider information. Despite ambiguity over whether Trump referred to specific stocks, his initials DJT coincided with his company's stock symbol, further fueling speculation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
