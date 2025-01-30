Russian Bombers' Strategic Flight Across Seas!
Two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers flew over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan for over eight hours. Their flight, part of a routine operation, involved escorts from foreign planes at times. These bombers are integral to Russia's nuclear deterrence, often seen over strategic waters.
- Country:
- Russia
According to the state-run TASS news agency, two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers conducted a routine mission above the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, as reported on Thursday. Citing information from the Russian Defence Ministry, the agency highlighted that the flight lasted more than eight hours.
The ministry further disclosed that throughout certain phases of this mission, the Russian aircraft were accompanied by planes from other nations. This routine operation underscores the strategic significance of the Tu-95 bombers within the broader framework of Russia's military operations.
Notably, these strategic bombers, pivotal to Russia's nuclear arsenal, have executed similar flights in recent times over the Black and Baltic Seas and in the Arctic region, demonstrating their ongoing role in long-range military strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)