Ukraine's military has accused Russia of disseminating false information, following a missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih early Saturday. Russian authorities claimed the target was a gathering of Ukrainian servicemen, but Ukraine reports the missile hit a residential area instead.

The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 18 people, nine of whom were children. The General Staff of Ukraine's military issued a statement on Telegram highlighting the violation of international human rights norms by Russia and accused it of continuing its aggressive invasion campaign rather than seeking peace.

Local officials in Kryvyi Rih have expressed outrage and deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the need for international intervention to address the ongoing atrocities and support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)