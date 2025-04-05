Left Menu

Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Russia's False Claims Amid Devastation

Russia claims a missile targeted servicemen in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, but struck a residential area, killing 18 civilians, including nine children. Ukraine's military accuses Russia of disseminating false information and continues its aggressive invasion campaign, showing no intention of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 03:35 IST
Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Russia's False Claims Amid Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military has accused Russia of disseminating false information, following a missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih early Saturday. Russian authorities claimed the target was a gathering of Ukrainian servicemen, but Ukraine reports the missile hit a residential area instead.

The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 18 people, nine of whom were children. The General Staff of Ukraine's military issued a statement on Telegram highlighting the violation of international human rights norms by Russia and accused it of continuing its aggressive invasion campaign rather than seeking peace.

Local officials in Kryvyi Rih have expressed outrage and deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the need for international intervention to address the ongoing atrocities and support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025