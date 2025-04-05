IRS Workforce Overhaul: Sweeping Cuts and Civil Rights Office Downsizing
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is executing major staffing cuts, affecting over 20% of its workforce, including its civil rights office. Under President Trump's authorization, led by Elon Musk, the restructuring aims to downsize government personnel, inciting criticism from civil rights organizations.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Friday declared extensive workforce reductions, as confirmed by agency leadership in an email to staff. Among the first to face layoffs are employees from the civil rights office, which will see 75% of its staff cut.
Reuters highlighted that over 20,000 personnel are slated for dismissal, amounting to about 20%-25% of the IRS's total workforce. The initiative, first reported by the Washington Post, is part of a broader federal workforce overhaul, already resulting in over 200,000 job losses nationwide.
President Donald Trump has assigned billionaire Elon Musk to spearhead this governmental restructuring and downsizing of civil service workforce. Criticism has emerged from civil rights groups; they oppose Trump's executive orders targeting DEI measures deemed discriminatory by the administration. The IRS layoffs are scheduled during the hectic tax return filing period, with the April 15 deadline approaching.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Strategy
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing Sparks Controversy Over China War Plan
Privacy Laws Violated: Elon Musk's DOGE Team's Unchecked Access to Sensitive SSA Data
Pentagon Briefing Controversy Involving Elon Musk and U.S.-China Relations