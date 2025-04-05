IRS Workforce Overhaul: Sweeping Cuts and Civil Rights Office Downsizing

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Friday declared extensive workforce reductions, as confirmed by agency leadership in an email to staff. Among the first to face layoffs are employees from the civil rights office, which will see 75% of its staff cut.

Reuters highlighted that over 20,000 personnel are slated for dismissal, amounting to about 20%-25% of the IRS's total workforce. The initiative, first reported by the Washington Post, is part of a broader federal workforce overhaul, already resulting in over 200,000 job losses nationwide.

President Donald Trump has assigned billionaire Elon Musk to spearhead this governmental restructuring and downsizing of civil service workforce. Criticism has emerged from civil rights groups; they oppose Trump's executive orders targeting DEI measures deemed discriminatory by the administration. The IRS layoffs are scheduled during the hectic tax return filing period, with the April 15 deadline approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)